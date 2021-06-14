By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the summer vacation season begins, travel out of Pittsburgh International Airport is way up.
As travel increases, more airlines are adding non-stop flights to new destinations.
Bryan Dietz of the Allegheny County Airport Authority said this year alone, airlines serving Pittsburgh added 17 new destinations.
Some low-cost carriers are offering better deals on airfare as airlines compete to bring passengers back on flights.
“This summer is different,” Dietz said.
“We’re seeing not as many business travelers back in the skies. So what’s happening is you’re seeing leisure travelers driving a lot of the airline’s decisions. So you’re seeing American fly nonstop to Orlando. United flying nonstop to Charleston, Portland Maine, Pensacola, Norfolk, places where travelers want to go for those vacation travelers,” Dietz went on to say.