By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The North Park Pool and Settlers Cabin Wave Pool are closed to the public on Monday after damage from last night’s intense storms.
Officials from Allegheny County said that power issues led to today’s closure at North Park Pool while the Settler’s Cabin Wave Pool is experiencing maintenance issues.