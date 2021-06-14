CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ‘American Duchess’ has made landing here in Pittsburgh.

The riverboat which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company will be making a journey along the Ohio River, starting in Louisville and ending in Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

The company says its Star-Spangled Cruise will leave Louisville, stopping in small towns along the way, and will be celebrating patriotic pride and Independence Day.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

Stops will be made in:

  • Madison, IN
  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Maysville, KY
  • Point Pleasant, WV

The journey will then conclude in Pittsburgh.

The company describes the American Duchess as a ’boutique-style riverboat’ that offers e’xquisite dining, beautiful decks and exceptional amenities.’

For more information about the Star-Spangled Cruise, click here.