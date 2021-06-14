By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — An assistant marching band director at a high school in Pennsylvania has been charged with distributing and possessing child pornography.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that 39-year-old Stephen Gugoff was arrested on Sunday. Shapiro says investigators found at least 50 files containing images of child pornography in his home.
He has been fired from his position at Central Dauphin High School.
“The defendant was trusted by his students and community while he also privately exploited children. Today’s arrest is another step towards a safer Commonwealth,” said Shapiro in a release. “We will continue to work to protect children and hold those who hurt them accountable.”
According to the release, the investigation began after a Derry Township police officer found an IP address sharing files of child pornography on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network. Police subpoenaed the IP address for the source and they learned the downloads were coming from Gugoff's home, the AG said.
Gugoff is charged with 25 counts of disseminating images of child pornography and 50 counts of possessing those same images.