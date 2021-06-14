By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Sharon Police Department is searching for Tyree Mosby of Farrell, Pa., in connection to a shooting that took place on Friday night.

According to police, just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday night, they were called to the 100 block of N. Irvine Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition was not made available.

Police were able to confirm the identity of Mosby as the suspect.

A warrant has been issued for Mosby’s arrest and he is facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police consider Mosby to be armed and dangerous and are warning the public that he should only be approached by law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Sharon Police Department via Mercer County 911 at 724-662-6110.