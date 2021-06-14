By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bike Pittsburgh is gearing up for its 8th annual "Women and Non-Binary Bike Summit."
The event will take place virtually on Saturday.
Bike Pittsburgh says it wants to celebrate, empower, and connect women and non-binary people and those who may feel excluded from a male-dominated cycling culture.
Live Zoom sessions will be hosted throughout the day, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Following the summit, the team at Highland Park is hosting a bike to Millie's for a little bit of ice cream.
You can register for the event at this link.