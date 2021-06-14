CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Heavy rainfall, wind, and hail ripped through Western Pennsylvania on Sunday night, prompting mudslides and flooding, as well as bringing down trees and wires.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With tens of thousands of people without power following Sunday’s storms, both Duquesne Light and Penn Power are each working to restore power to customers affected by outages.

As of around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Duquesne Light reported nearly 10,000 customers without power while Penn Power reported approximately 1,500 customers in the same situation.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

