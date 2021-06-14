PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – Heartbreak continues after a triple fatal crash at a plasma center in Manchester over the weekend.
Inside the Biomat USA Plasma Center, it's a shell of a building. Wires hang from the ceiling; pieces of twisted metal fill the floor. All signs point to the crash that killed three people and sent another to the hospital.
One victim identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner was the car's driver Ronald Morgan. The other two victims were employees of the center, Laura Meneskie, and Parveena Abdul.
Both beloved workers are being remembered by the patients they treated each week.
"Laura always smiling, always friendly, very, very nice girl. Always had a joke for you and Parveena could be a little sour puss but once you got to know her, she was wicked funny and it just breaks my heart when I heard the news," said Deborah Weppelman.
As for the crash, Pittsburgh Police are still investigating. The building remains closed with a condemned notice from the city.