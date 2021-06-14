CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a new way to sightsee in Pittsburgh.

The Gateway Clipper fleet is launching the Pittsburgh Party Boat.

Up to 50 guests can take a private, two-hour ride on the Three Rivers. You can bring food, and they’ll sell alcohol on board.

It costs $1,000 to set sail and bookings are open on select Sundays.

