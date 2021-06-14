NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A drug bust in New Stanton turned up more than $1 million worth of cocaine and heroin, according to police.

State police say a trooper on patrol saw what he thought was unusual activity. His suspicion lead to what investigators are calling a major drug bust.

According to investigators, the bust went down in a parking lot and lead to an arrest at a nearby hotel.

“We got a large amount of heroin, 300 bricks of heroin and several kilos of cocaine,” said Trooper Stephen Limani

The alleged illegal drugs are off the street after the trooper on duty near the Fairfield Inn saw a car drive up to a side door. A woman then walked out of the building and tossed a duffle bag in the car.

“He happened to be in the front row to watch a drug deal go down,” Limani said.

Troopers followed the car to the Park and Ride lot, where an unidentified male got out of the car and started walking away.

He was detained and questioned and with the help of a K-9, troopers found the alleged contraband. But because he was never seen actually holding the bag of suspected drugs, he was allowed to leave.

Later with a search warrant in hand back to the Fairfield Inn, police went to the room of 27-year-Jah Zhanee Sutton of Pittsburgh.

“When she opened the door, in plain sight was contraband indicative of drug activity,” Limani said.

Sutton was taken into custody and charged with multiple illegal drug counts.