LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania is now $3 million richer, and he has big plans.

There was a lot of money Monday outside the Giant Eagle on Walnut Street in Ligonier. This is the location where 30-year-old lottery winner Randy Lytle purchased a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Indiana County man bought the ticket by coincidence. He struck gold with a $1,000-scratch off on Sunday night and took it to the store to cash out.

“It was pretty wild because the day before I bought the same ticket and I won $1,000 on that ticket and I had to go to that Giant Eagle to cash that big of a prize. And it’s the only reason I was there at that Giant Eagle,” Lytle told lottery officials.

But on his way out, he decided to try his luck again.

“I put money in the machine, went right over there, and I’m still in disbelief,” Lytle said.

He knows how the money will be spent. As a man from humble beginnings, at least some of the money will go back into the hands of those who helped him.

“Me and my brother had it pretty hard growing up, and I was 8 when my father passed away and my mother took care of us. So it means a lot that she can retire a little earlier than we planned on it,” Lytle said.

The winning ticket was a Monopoly 100X scratch-off. Giant Eagle will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Luck apparently runs in his family, too. Lytle said his father won $100,000 on the “Cash Explosion” lottery show in Ohio back in the day.