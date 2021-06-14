By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new ranking has listed the best cities for hockey fans in the country, and Pittsburgh has earned a spot on the podium.
Pittsburgh ranked #3 overall, listed only behind Boston and Detroit.
The ranking provided by WalletHub.com was based on 21 different criteria, including number of NHL teams, number of Stanley Cup wins, franchise value, NCAA hockey teams, and numerous other things.
Pittsburgh ranked tied for 1st when it came to fan engagement, alongside Sunrise, FL.
PPG Paints Arena’s capacity being the 4th largest in the NHL also helped boost Pittsburgh near the top of the leaderboard.
Other cities in the Top 10 of the rankings include:
- New York, NY
- St. Louis, MO
- Denver, CO
- Newark, NJ
- Tampa, FL
- Chicago, IL
- Buffalo, NY
