PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — I always try to look forward when it comes to the weather blog but want to mention briefly that there are a number of articles that talk about Sunday night’s big storm that rolled through our area.

Today’s set-up is a lot different from what we saw yesterday with humidity levels down (Dew points this morning are at 57°, yesterday they were at 67°) and high temperatures near 80 and not closing in on 90.

Yesterday’s storms fired off of convective instability due to high CAPE values.

Today we won’t see potential energy values as high as we did yesterday.

We will see a cold front sweep through though and as it does I expect we will see some storms firing off.

We are officially in the ‘marginal risk’ zone for today with large hail and strong wind possible as the cold front moves through.

At this point, both large hail and gusty winds are the biggest concerns for this afternoon as the cool front slides through.

The window appears to be from around 2:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. with the front racing to the southeast.

Similar to yesterday, most if not all of your daily rain will fall within one hour and probably within a half an hour.

The rest of the day will be dry and actually fairly pleasant.

Highs today will be near 80 degrees with morning lows in the 50s and noon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, surprisingly I am sticking in a small rain chance on Tuesday afternoon.

An upper low anchored over the New England states is the reason for the continued rain chance as it pushes cool air in from the northwest.

After that, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be completely dry.

The weather for this work week will be comfortable with highs from Tuesday through Thursday in the upper 70’s.

I do have highs on Friday back in the low 80s with storms possible in the afternoon.

