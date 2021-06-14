CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN (KDKA) – The heavy rains have caused roadways to flood and triggered closings.

Streets Run Road is closed from the Pittsburgh city border to Prospect Road.

Schuette Road is also closed from Gary to Streets Run roads.

The Baldwin Borough Police is also reporting that several other roads are seeing water ponding as well as debris on the roadways.

They are asking drivers to exercise caution or avoid the roadways completely.

Allegheny County said there is flooding on Saw Mill Run Boulevard at Edgebrook Avenue, which has closed one lane in each direction. Park Manor at Robinson Town Center boulevards is also closed due to flooding.

