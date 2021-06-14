By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Schenley Park Pool’s opening will be delayed due to a mudslide that took place following storms that moved through the Pittsburgh area on Sunday.
The pool was set to open on Monday.
Due to a mudslide in Schenley Park from this evening's storms, the Schenley Park Swimming Pool will be CLOSED until damage can be remediated. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/Hfy33L4NKj
— Citiparks (@Citiparks) June 14, 2021
It’s unclear how long the cleanup process will take or when the pool will open for the season.