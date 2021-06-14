CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear how long the cleanup process will take or when the pool will open for the season. 
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Schenley Park, Schenley Park Pool

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Schenley Park Pool’s opening will be delayed due to a mudslide that took place following storms that moved through the Pittsburgh area on Sunday.

The pool was set to open on Monday.

It’s unclear how long the cleanup process will take or when the pool will open for the season.