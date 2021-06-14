By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Pittsburgh region as well as part of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 6 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/sbzNK5njvw
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 14, 2021
The watch was issued around 11:45 a.m. Monday and lasts until 6 p.m. tonight.
Lightning, wind gusts and possibly some hail are expected.
The counties affected include:
- Allegheny
- Armstrong
- Beaver
- Beford
- Blair
- Butler
- Cambria
- Cameron
- Centre
- Clarion
- Clearfield
- Clinton
- Elk
- Fayette
- Forest
- Fulton
- Greene
- Huntingdon
- Indiana
- Jefferson
- Lawerence
- Mifflin
- Somerset
- Venango
- Washington
- Westmoreland