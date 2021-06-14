CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also affected.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Pittsburgh region as well as part of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

The watch was issued around 11:45 a.m. Monday and lasts until 6 p.m. tonight.

Lightning, wind gusts and possibly some hail are expected.

The counties affected include:

  • Allegheny
  • Armstrong
  • Beaver
  • Beford
  • Blair
  • Butler
  • Cambria
  • Cameron
  • Centre
  • Clarion
  • Clearfield
  • Clinton
  • Elk
  • Fayette
  • Forest
  • Fulton
  • Greene
  • Huntingdon
  • Indiana
  • Jefferson
  • Lawerence
  • Mifflin
  • Somerset
  • Venango
  • Washington
  • Westmoreland