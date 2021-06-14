By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On a Monday morning, Forbes and Murray avenues in Squirrel Hill are usually pretty busy but today due to power outages from Sunday's storms, drivers were moving slowly and carefully.
Most stoplights at intersections were darkened and businesses were operating with a skeleton crew if they were even open at all.
Gene Frank of the 61C Cafe on Murray Avenue said there were a lot of people out walking the streets checking in on how the neighborhood was doing following the storms.
“A lot of people poked their head in and say, ‘do you have power?’ But we don’t,” she said. “We’ve been doing iced coffee and iced tea, but we can’t do anything hot, we can’t make pastries, there’s just no power.”
Squirrel Hill and other surrounding neighborhoods had thousands of households without power well into the morning.
At last check, Duquesne Light Company is still reporting about 1,300 customers in that area without power.