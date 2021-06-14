By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a toddler is in critical condition after he fell from a second-floor window.READ MORE: Heavy Rains Close Streets Run Road And Other Roadways In Pittsburgh Area
Officials say emergency officials responded to the 1800 block of Brownsville Road around 3 p.m. on Monday for reports of an injured child.READ MORE: Home Struck By Lightning, Fire Causes Chimney To Collapse
Officials found the boy and transported him to a local hospital after his fall. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the boy’s exact age is not known at this time.
Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.