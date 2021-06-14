By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of the cleanup efforts underway in the Pittsburgh area includes a major effort in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood.READ MORE: 'American Duchess' Riverboat Docks Along Pittsburgh's North Shore
A massive tree was pushed down during Sunday’s storm.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: More Chances Of Storms And Severe Weather
A vehicle was crushed and the roadway along Penham Place is blocked.
It’s unclear how long the cleanup process might take.MORE NEWS: Third Victim In Deadly Biomat USA Plasma Center Crash Identified
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.