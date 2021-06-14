CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It's unclear how long the cleanup process might take.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of the cleanup efforts underway in the Pittsburgh area includes a major effort in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

A massive tree was pushed down during Sunday’s storm.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

A vehicle was crushed and the roadway along Penham Place is blocked.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.