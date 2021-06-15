PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Most major events in our area were canceled last year due to COVID and there were fears more cancellations would occur this year.

But Tuesday, there is word the popular Little Italy Days in Bloomfield will return this summer.

Businesses were devastated by COVID-19. Bloomfield got hit especially hard when it had to cancel its little Italy Days, which brings tens of thousands of people into this community during one weekend. Well, this year, it’s back.

Italian music will fill the air and a lot of pizza and meatballs will be gobbled up during Little Italy Days. It celebrates Italian heritage and it’s all free. The four-day street festival begins Aug. 19. Besides the scores of food booths, there be about 30 acts on three stages. They’re anticipating 100,000 people over the four days.

That’s good news for at least one restaurant owner whose business is recovering from the COVID shutdown.

“When I meet people outside of Bloomfield, they say ‘oh, you’re in Bloomfield, we come for Little Italy Days.’ It makes a huge impact,” said David Namestnik of Lot 17.

“We’re moving forward with plans. Everyone is going to be Italian this weekend. We’re ready to rock. We’re making the plans as we speak,” said organizer Sal Richetti. He added, “We all got our shots in the arm. Now businesses need a shot in the arm. That’s why we’re having this again.”

Everything Italian — the food, the music, the bocce tournament — is coming back to Bloomfield in August.