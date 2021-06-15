By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Carnegie.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office says the two men and a woman were pronounced dead at a home in the 500 block of Main Street at 7:10 a.m. Saturday.
Carnegie police Chief Jeffrey L. Kennedy says five people were initially found unresponsive. The two who survived are in good condition, he says.
"The man living there said they had been partying, using drugs and was concerned that he couldn't get them to respond," Kennedy told the Trib. "Three of them were deceased and two were taken to the hospital. I have no doubt that if the other two didn't get medical attention when they did, they also would have passed."
County homicide police and narcotics officers are investigating and awaiting toxicology results.