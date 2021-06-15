By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The ‘American Duchess’ has made landing here in Pittsburgh.
The riverboat which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company will be making a journey along the Ohio River, starting in Louisville and ending in Pittsburgh.
The company says its Star-Spangled Cruise will leave Louisville, stopping in small towns along the way, and will be celebrating patriotic pride and Independence Day.
Stops will be made in:
- Madison, IN
- Cincinnati, OH
- Maysville, KY
- Point Pleasant, WV
The journey will then conclude in Pittsburgh.
The company describes the American Duchess as a ’boutique-style riverboat’ that offers e’xquisite dining, beautiful decks and exceptional amenities.’
