By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police charged an employee in connection with a camera found in a bathroom at a Target in Richland Township.
An employee found the camera in a unisex public bathroom at the store in April. Police say as that employee was telling his co-workers about it, Killian Redman grabbed the camera and removed the SD card.
The SD card was never recovered, according to investigators.
Redman is charged with tampering with evidence.