BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County family wants answers after they say their child with special needs was found wandering along a busy road after not being dropped off at home after school.

The family said the school van driver forgot to drop the boy off and then left the child in the vehicle after he parked it for the day.

“I still can’t even think,” said Bonnie Liston, the boy’s grandmother. “I cannot imagine what’s going through his mind because I know what’s going through my mind.”

Liston is outraged after she claims 7-year-old Jayceeon, who has autism, was never dropped off after school on Monday at the family’s home in Brownsville.

“School got out at 3 p.m., the van left at 3:05 p.m. He wasn’t here at 3:30 p.m., wasn’t here at 4 p.m., wasn’t here after 4 p.m.,” Liston said.

The boy’s family said his driver forgot about the child.

“The van driver went in his house and left him in the van,” Liston said.

The boy eventually managed to get out of the van. Surveillance footage appears to show the child wandering through lawns along Narrows Road before a homeowner noticed the child was alone. He allegedly told the woman: “I need you to help me find my mommy.”

Fortunately, the woman knows the family and drove the 7-year-old boy home.

KDKA reached out to Mlaker Transportation for comment about the alleged incident, but they’ve yet to get back to us. The Brownsville Area School District meanwhile released a statement, saying:

“Yes, we are currently working with our transportation provider and actively investigating this situation. At this juncture, we don’t have any further comments.”

Liston said the incident has traumatized the boy.

“He was up six different times last night screaming and crying. This could have ended so many different ways. We have bears, coyotes, strangers, people that aren’t so good,” she said.

Liston said the boy doesn’t want to go to school, and she’s not ruled out taking legal action against the school district or the bus company.