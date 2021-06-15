CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The company is also seeking new employees.
Filed Under:GNC, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Strip District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — GNC will be moving headquarters within Pittsburgh in 2022.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh-Based Wabtec, General Motors To Develop Hydrogen-Powered Locomotives

GNC says it will relocate to 75 Hopper Place in the Strip District.

READ MORE: Teenager Killed In Late-Night Brookline Shooting

GNC’s current headquarters are at 300 Sixth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The company made the announcement about the planned move on Tuesday as well as a new hiring initiative.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Storm Chances Simmer Down, Chances Of Rain Remain

GNC is seeking to hire over 100 workers this year to keep up with growth and “new trends.”