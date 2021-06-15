By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — GNC will be moving headquarters within Pittsburgh in 2022.
GNC says it will relocate to 75 Hopper Place in the Strip District.
GNC’s current headquarters are at 300 Sixth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The company made the announcement about the planned move on Tuesday as well as a new hiring initiative.
GNC is seeking to hire over 100 workers this year to keep up with growth and “new trends.”