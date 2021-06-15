HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf voiced his support for a bill that would allow to-go cocktails to remain.

The bill passed in the state House but is stalled in the state Senate.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to customers, bartenders and managers about the bill. Everyone agreed on one thing: the restaurant industry needs to recover.

“I think keeping it permanent is beneficial for restaurants,” said Colin Smith, operations director at Double Wide. “We’ve suffered a lot as far as losses.”

Governor Wolf issued a statement Tuesday urging the state Senate to pass H.B. 1154 making cocktails-to-go permanent.

“We didn’t have a lot of sales for carry-out alcohol besides six-packs,” said Michael Driscoll, manager at North Park Lounge.

He said to-go cocktails are not that profitable for his business.

“I don’t think it will change much for us,” Driscoll said.

One man from Mt. Lebanon said cocktails to go don’t appeal to him anymore.

“I personally would want to make my own drink. During the pandemic, the slushies were convenient,” said Javier Alandete.

Governor Wolf suggests he will veto a bill that allows thousands of retailers with licenses to sell beer and wine to start selling cans of mixed hard drinks to go.

Wolf said he wants to focus on the original bill allowing hotels, restaurants and bars to continue making mixed hard alcohol drinks and selling them in to-go containers.