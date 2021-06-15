By: KDKA-TV News Staff
IRWIN (KDKA) — A man from Irwin has been chosen to represent Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games for Goalball.
Calahan Young is one of six athletes on the men’s team.
The 6’5″ player has a condition that causes substantial peripheral vision loss, night blindness, and color blindness.
Young has been playing goal ball since middle school, and became part of the U.S. team that finished in 8th place at the 2018 World Championships.
He scored 15 of the team’s 62 goals to earn a spot in the competition.