By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole played together for the Pirates for 4 seasons.
Since then, their pair have gone their separate ways, both playing for a couple of different teams — but it appears their families have still stayed in contact.
On Sunday night, the Yankees visited the Phillies, and Andrew McCutchen’s wife posted a photo.
Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole's kids watched the game together yesterday, which is adorable pic.twitter.com/stLRupyHLi
— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 13, 2021
On the left is Steele McCutchen, and on the right is Caden Cole — watching the game together.
It would seem the McCutchen’s have the bragging rights for now, after the Phillies won 7-0.