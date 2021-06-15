CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Andrew McCutchen, Gerrit Cole, MLB, Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole played together for the Pirates for 4 seasons.

Since then, their pair have gone their separate ways, both playing for a couple of different teams — but it appears their families have still stayed in contact.

On Sunday night, the Yankees visited the Phillies, and Andrew McCutchen’s wife posted a photo.

On the left is Steele McCutchen, and on the right is Caden Cole — watching the game together.

It would seem the McCutchen’s have the bragging rights for now, after the Phillies won 7-0.