By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — State lawmakers will unveil updated legislation to try to stop discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community.READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Boy Found Walking Around Duquesne Alone In Only Underwear
The Pennsylvania Fairness Act would prohibit people from being denied employment and housing based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.READ MORE: City Of Pittsburgh Offices, Facilities Closing Friday In Observance Of Juneteenth
Governor Tom Wolf, Democratic State Rep. Dan Frankel and other lawmakers spoke in support of the bill today.
“This legislation is long overdue in our commonwealth and will provide needed protections to members of our LGBTQIA+ community,” Wolf said. “As public servants, we have a duty to all of our constituents, to ensure that their rights are protected, and their interests are served. It is past time for our commonwealth to stop ignoring this infringement on the rights of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians and pass the Fairness Act.”MORE NEWS: Man Left In Critical Condition Following Shadyside Hit-And-Run Crash
While individual municipalities have certain protections for the LGBTQ+ community in Pennsylvania, the Wolf administration has said there is no comprehensive statewide legislation preventing discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in housing, education and access to public accommodations.