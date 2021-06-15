By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local governments will be getting less money this year from gas drilling.READ MORE: Pittsburgh International Airport Travelers Affected By Southwest Airlines 'Technical Issues'
Impact fees on natural gas producers totaled $146 million for 2020. That’s about $54 million dollars less than the previous year.READ MORE: Body Of West Virginia Man Who Disappeared Found In River
The biggest reason? The price of natural gas was much lower in 2020.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Pirates Offer Free Tickets To Fans Who Get COVID-19 Shot At Pre-Game Clinic
Many townships bring in six figures from impact fees — like Forward, Derry, Washington and Sewickley townships in Westmoreland County.