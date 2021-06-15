HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration on Tuesday certified the results of the May primary election, bringing a formal end to the disaster emergency declaration that the Democrat first issued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid signed the certification Tuesday afternoon, her agency said.READ MORE: Family Says Child With Special Needs Was Found Wandering Along Busy Road After Not Being Dropped Off At Home After School
Certification formalizes the results of the May 18 primary election, in which voters approved Republican-backed constitutional amendments giving lawmakers broad new power over extending and ending disaster emergency declarations.READ MORE: Carnegie Science Center Teams With Pittsburgh Penguins To Inspire Young Fans Through Science
The Republican-controlled Legislature voted last week to end the disaster emergency declaration, but to extend the life of hundreds of regulatory waivers that Wolf’s administration approved over the last 15 months under the authority of the declaration.
The bill, signed by Wolf on Friday, allows the waivers to last through Sept. 30, unless Wolf’s administration ends them sooner.MORE NEWS: Developers Hope To Turn Former East Vandergrift Elementary School Into Affordable Senior Housing
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)