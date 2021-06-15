CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Housing Authority of Pittsburgh, Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh is accepting applications for three family communities and two senior citizen and disabled high-rise communities.

READ MORE: Republican Election Bill Pushed Forward In Harrisburg Over Democrats' Objections

MORE NEWS: Southwest PA Says No More Launches 'Dear Men' Video Series

You can apply online.