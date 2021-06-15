By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates are giving free tickets to fans who get a COVID-19 shot at a pre-game clinic this weekend.

Saturday’s clinic in the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge is part of the league’s “MLB Vaccinate at the Plate” campaign, which launched earlier this month and encourages clubs to host vaccination events and offer incentives to unvaccinated fans.

Those who get vaccinated at the event will get a voucher for two free tickets the Pirates say can use at any game in 2021.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have worked with AHN and Highmark Health to ensure many throughout our community are able to get the vaccine as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Pirates President Travis Williams in a news release.

“As we plan to open the ballpark without seating restrictions on July 1, we are proud to support this MLB initiative and offer another opportunity for our fans and our city to safely return to normal activities.”

The clinic will be held from noon to 2 p.m. While walk-ups are allowed, fans can also pre-register online. Masks will be required.

The Pirates say more than 16,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at PNC Park so far.