PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two days after power went out from Sunday’s storm, some people are still waiting for the lights to come back on.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were still around 1,500 people in the Pittsburgh area without electricity between Penn Power and Duquesne Light.

Everybody’s situation is different, but something everybody can understand is the inconvenience of living without it.

“A tree went down on one end and a tree went down on another end, we’re kind of in the middle,” said Elena Davis about how the power went out in her Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “They had to shut down some transformers to work on it, but it left us in the dark.”

Davis said she and some neighbors were left in the dark until the early afternoon. She had to throw out food and says working from home was almost impossible.

“In the past year with the pandemic we’ve become completely dependent on technology,” said Davis. “Without that, nobody knows how to communicate and how to touch base.”

Davis said if it weren’t for friends down the street and WiFi hotspots at a nearby coffee shop, she would’ve been lost.

After reaching out to Duquesne Light asking how much longer families will be without power, they anticipate all power should be restored by 9 Tuesday night, though it’s possible some might not have power until tomorrow.