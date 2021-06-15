PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We can finally stand down when it comes to monitoring for severe weather today.

Even with the chance for severe weather back down to zero, you should still grab the umbrella today with light rain showers and drizzle around from around between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The reason for today’s rain will be another blast of cool and dry air moving in along a trough on an upper low’s backside.

This will wring out, similar to you trying to squeeze a damp towel, the little bit of moisture available in the atmosphere.

Rain totals today should be less than 0.05” for all places north of I-70.

Maybe closer to a tenth of an inch of rain for places south of I-70.

Highs today will only hit the mid-70’s in Pittsburgh.

I have Pittsburgh’s high at 76°.

The next couple of days will see temperatures actually slightly below average for this time of the year.

While afternoon highs will be in the 70s, it’s really the morning lows that may surprise some for just how cool we are expecting it to be.

Morning lows both on Wednesday and Thursday morning’s will drop to near 50 degrees with most likely dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Brrrrr.

It may be the week that you decide to pull out those light jackets again, at least temporarily.

Looking ahead to the weekend, if you want to head to the park or for a swim, late Saturday and all day on Sunday is the time to make those outdoor plans.

Rain and even some storms will be possible late on Friday, with rain continuing on Saturday, especially in the morning.

Friday’s highs should hit the low 80s but highs on both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 70s.

