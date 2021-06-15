By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead following a shooting that took place in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.
According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired around 11:00 p.m. along Creedmoor Avenue.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man on the sidewalk who was not breathing.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say there have been no arrests made and an investigation is underway.
