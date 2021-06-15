By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Computer problems are leading to travel delays across the country for Southwest Airlines’ passengers. That includes travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The FAA says it issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at Southwest Airlines’ request, “while the company resolves a reservation computer issue.”

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

Southwest Airlines said on Twitter that they are aware of the issue:

“We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible.”

In the meantime, they says Customer Service wait times may be longer than normal.

According to FlyPittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport’s website, several Southwest Flights have been delayed or canceled to to the issues.

Flights from Pittsburgh to Atlanta and Baltimore have been canceled, and a flight to Orlando scheduled for tonight is canceled as well.

To check the status of flights to and from Pittsburgh International Airport, visit their website here.

Southwest Airlines is now the largest carrier at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.