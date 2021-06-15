By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Southwest PA Says No More is launching a video series that addresses the role men play in preventing domestic violence and sexual assault and harassment.
In the "Dear Men" series, 11 men read letters from partner violence or abuse survivors. The stories recount how a bystander, either by speaking up or being there, made a difference whether he knew it or not.
“The Father’s Day Pledge is an opportunity for more men to get involved in breaking the cycles of violence that devastate families and impact the safety and health of our communities and workplaces,” says Kristy Trautmann, founder of Southwest PA Says No More and executive director of FISA Foundation in a news release.
“Most men believe this is an important issue, and want to be involved, but are not sure what they can do to make a difference. This year, we offer simple ways to live the pledge and take action.”MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Housing Authority Accepting Applications For Family And High-Rise Communities
You can watch the series online.