VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) — Westmoreland County has a big need for affordable senior housing.
Vandergrift Borough is teaming up with the state and developers to turn a dilapidated building into affordable senior lofts.READ MORE: Family Says Child With Special Needs Was Found Wandering Along Busy Road After Not Being Dropped Off At Home After School
The former East Vandergrift Elementary School is condemned, deteriorating and a big eyesore for its neighborhood. The Morning Sun Senior Lofts would provide 42 affordable units for seniors 62 and older.
But before it can happen, the state needs to approve about $12 million in tax credits to make the project work.READ MORE: Carnegie Science Center Teams With Pittsburgh Penguins To Inspire Young Fans Through Science
The developers say when completed, the building will have many amenities.
“There is a very strong need in Westmoreland County, particularly this area of the county, for some affordable senior product. There are not a lot of options,” said Trey Barbour of MVAH Partners. “We have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. We’ll have a fitness facility, we’ll have a community room space.”MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your First Check?
They hope to begin construction early next year and move in tenants by the following year.