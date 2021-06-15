By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System is holding a virtual town hall next week for veterans.
The town hall is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, June 21 and is supposed to address veterans' concerns about VA care and what improvements can be made.
People can join online by going to this website and entering the meeting number, 199 948 8219, and the password, Pk9auvn4Y$4.
Or they join by phone by calling 1-404-397-1596 and entering access code 198-060-8082. To speak, they will have to dial *3.