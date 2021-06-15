By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new survey shows Pennsylvania is one of the best states to live in.
Pennsylvania is the No. 10 best state to live in, according to WalletHub. West Virginia came in at No. 40. The annual list was released Tuesday.
New Jersey took home the top spot, followed by Massachusetts at No. 2. New Mexico and Alaska were listed last and second-to-last, respectively.
WalletHub's survey of the 50 states weighed 52 different indicators, including the cost of living, homeownership rate and wealth gap.
