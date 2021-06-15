By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Wilkinsburg.
Officials are on the scene of the two-vehicle crash at Graham Boulevard and Old Gate Road on Tuesday.
No update was available on the victim's condition.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.