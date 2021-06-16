By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was taken to the hospital when he was shot in the leg inside an apartment in Swissvale just after midnight.
According to Allegheny County Police, Swissvale Police were called to the building in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Once they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Swissvale Police requested the assistance of county police and once they spoke with the victim and others, they have been unable to determine where the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact county police at 1-833-255-8477.
