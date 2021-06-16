By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 7-year-old-boy injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar has graduated first grade.READ MORE: School Bus Among 5 Vehicles Involved In McKeesport Crash
Pittsburgh police say Jerry graduated on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition after being hit by a person driving a car on Churchland Street. The crash happened on June 6, and police are still investigating.READ MORE: Landslide Prompts South Side Slopes Road Closure
Zone 5 Neighborhood Resource Officers Greg Boss and Pat DeSaro also surprised the 7-year-old boy with a game for his Nintendo Switch after learning he loved video games during a previous visit.
Police are searching for a black, two-door, older model BMW with racing stripes and a modified exhaust.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will You Get Each Month?
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Zone 5 station 412-665-3605 or police headquarters 412-323-7800.