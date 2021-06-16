CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is once again named among the best children’s hospitals in the United States.

The Lawrenceville hospital was ranked ninth on US News & World Report’s top ten list.

It’s the second year that UPMC Children’s Hospital has been ranked ninth by the publication.

Along with being ranked ninth overall, UPMC Children’s was ranked second-best in the country for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.