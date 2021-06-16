CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:City-County Building, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Office Of The Mayor, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After more than a year of remote work due to the pandemic, Pittsburgh city employees are preparing to return to the office in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine Sticks Around With Cool And Crisp Temperatures

Employees in the Mayor’s Office will be the first employees to return to the City-County Building on Monday.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Woman Helps Neighbors Without Power Following Weekend Storms

Then, other departments will be phased in over the next few weeks.

MORE NEWS: Following A Mild Winter, The Threat Of Ticks Has Increased This Summer

According to the city, safety measures are still in place and schedules are being adjusted to allow for distancing.