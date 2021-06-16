By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After more than a year of remote work due to the pandemic, Pittsburgh city employees are preparing to return to the office in the coming weeks.
Employees in the Mayor's Office will be the first employees to return to the City-County Building on Monday.
Then, other departments will be phased in over the next few weeks.
According to the city, safety measures are still in place and schedules are being adjusted to allow for distancing.