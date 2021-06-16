PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Spanish cuisine all through the month of June!

New York Strip Steaks with Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh mint leaves

1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves

8 cloves garlic, chopped

3 serrano chiles, roasted and seeded

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 New York Strip steaks, cut ¾ inch thick (10 oz each)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Smoked sea salt and Smoked black pepper

Chimichurri Sauce:

Combine the mint, parsley, cilantro, garlic, chiles, honey, and mustard in a food processor or blender and process to a paste. With the motor running, slowly add the olive oil until emulsified. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. If the mixture is too thick, whisk in a few tablespoons of cold water to loosen it (the sauce should be like a chunky vinaigrette, not like a mayonnaise. Season to taste with salt and pepper. (The Chimichurri can be made a few hours in advance and set aside at room temperature.)

Steaks:

Heat gas grill to medium high heat.

Brush the steaks on both sides with the butter and season them with the smoked salt and pepper.

Grill the steaks over moderately high heat, turning once, until nicely charred and medium-rare, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a platter and let rest for 10 minutes.

Cut the steaks into 1-inch-thick slices and arrange them on the platter.

Spoon some of the chimichurri sauce over the steak and serve, passing the remaining chimichurri sauce on the side.

before serving.

Serves: 8 – 12