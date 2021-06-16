By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police have charged a grandmother with child endangerment and public drunkenness after her young grandson was found wandering alone in Duquesne while she was supposed to be babysitting.

The boy, who police have now clarified is 4-years-old, was spotted walking by himself along Herman Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard. A Good Samaritan called police for help after seeing the boy only in his underwear.

Officers took him back to the police station, called CYF and began the search for his guardian.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy’s grandmother herself flagged down officers patrolling Overland and Herman Avenues during the search.

The grandmother, identified as Joslyn Horsley, “appeared visibly intoxicated, smelled like alcoholic beverages and was very incoherent.”

She told the officers that her grandson had left the house while she was babysitting.

At the Duquesne City Police Station, the boy was able to identify Horsley as his grandma.

Police called the boy’s father to pick him up due to Horsley’s condition.

Investigators believe the boy was able to walk out of the home while Horsley was passed out.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.