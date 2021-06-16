PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a fight that led to shots fired and two people shot outside of Craig’s Bar on Chartiers Avenue.
Police were initially called to the scene for reports of a fight just before 2:00 a.m.READ MORE: Pittsburgh City Employees Set To Return To The Office After More Than A Year
While they were traveling to the scene, they were informed that shots had been fired.
When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Following A Mild Winter, The Threat Of Ticks Has Increased This Summer
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Pittsburgh Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Department Of Mobility And Infrastructure To Unveil Pedestrian Safety Plan
KDKA’s Briana Smith will have more on this story on Your Day Pittsburgh.