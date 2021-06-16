CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Briana Smith
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a fight that led to shots fired and two people shot outside of Craig’s Bar on Chartiers Avenue.

Police were initially called to the scene for reports of a fight just before 2:00 a.m.

While they were traveling to the scene, they were informed that shots had been fired.

When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Pittsburgh Police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

