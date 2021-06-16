By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge is hospitalized after a stroke.
He was taken to a hospital in the Washington D.C. area Wednesday morning after suffering a stroke at his home in Maryland, according to a news release.
The 75-year-old underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot, and he’s in critical but stable condition.
He served as Pennsylvania's 43rd governor and was also the first U.S. secretary of Homeland Security.
His family is requesting prayers for a full recovery.